Best Week, Worst Week: UM BioPark lands major tenant; Frosh dealt Trump emoluments case blow

By: Daily Record Staff July 13, 2019

The University of Maryland BioPark picked up a high-profile tenant this week while the Maryland attorney general lost the latest battle in an emoluments case against a very high-profile target. On Thursday, business and technology writer Tim Curtis reported that California biotech firm Illumina will make the University of Maryland BioPark its first East Coast location, ...

