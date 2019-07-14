Quantcast

How a national designation could change Charles County tourism, economy

By: Samantha J. Subin July 14, 2019

A historic Maryland ship graveyard could become one of the latest tourism hubs.  A 18-square-mile stretch along the Potomac River in Charles County, which features more than 100 decaying World War I steamships, was designated a marine sanctuary by NOAA on July 8. The designation is part of continuing efforts to preserve, research and monitor marine ...

