Baltimore Homecoming Hero Award semifinalists named

By: Daily Record Staff July 15, 2019

Baltimore Homecoming officials announced Monday the 10 semifinalists for its second annual Homecoming Hero Awards program presented by T. Rowe Price, which highlights community and nonprofit leaders, activists, artists and other innovators who have made an impact on Baltimore. The semifinalists include: Leonor Blum - Founder & Executive Director, ¡Adelante Latina! Van Brooks - Executive Director, Safe Alternative Foundation for Education Heber ...

