Leadership Howard County’s Premier class graduates

By: Daily Record Staff July 15, 2019

Leadership Howard County, which seeks to empower leaders to strengthen and transform the community, graduated its 33rd Leadership Premier class during its annual dinner at Ten Oaks Ballroom in Clarksville. Leadership Premier Graduates for 2019 include: Saman Akhtar, Ajit Apte, Charlie Camp, Kelly Cimino, Jon Cohen, Mimi Cuddy Mierwza, Patrick Curtis, Matthew DeGourse, Fred Eikenberg, Felicia ...

