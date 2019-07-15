Quantcast

Maryland can manufacturer says tariffs have hurt its bottom line

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer July 15, 2019

Steel tariffs have cost a Maryland manufacturer millions of dollars and forced it to cut dozens of jobs, the company's CEO said. Independent Can Company says the tariffs cost it $1 million last year and, along with lost business, will account for another $2 million hit this year. The Trump administration last year imposed tariffs of ...

