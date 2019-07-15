Quantcast

Route One Apparel branches out in Las Vegas

By: Daily Record Staff July 15, 2019

Route One Apparel, a retailer specializing in Maryland pride apparel and accessories, added seven more locations to its to network of retail outlets and its first out-of-state location in Las Vegas. Crab Corner, a Las Vegas restaurant billed as an authentic Maryland-style crab house, is the first wholesaler outside of Maryland to carry Route One Apparel merchandise. Ali ...

