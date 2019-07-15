Quantcast

Tufaro: State decision to keep MIA downtown ‘stinks to high heaven’

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer July 15, 2019

Owners of Montgomery Park in south Baltimore are fighting a decision to stop the Maryland Insurance Administration from moving from downtown to their property, and one stakeholder criticized a prominent local attorney's role in the saga. Baltimore-based developer David Tufaro, who owns a part of Montgomery Park, said the decision not to relocate MIA offices to ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo