Judge orders R. Kelly held in jail without bond

By: Associated Press Don Babwin July 16, 2019

CHICAGO — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered R. Kelly held in a Chicago jail without bond on sex-related charges, saying that the R&B singer had failed to convince the court that he would not commit new crimes if released. U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber handed down the ruling after Kelly was arrested last week. He ...

