Quantcast

Lockheed lands $492M Army contract for mobile rocket launching system

By: Daily Record Staff July 16, 2019

Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin will produce High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers and associated hardware for the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, Romania and Poland under a $492 million contract, marking Poland's first acquisition of HIMARS launchers. The contract calls for the production and delivery of HIMARS launchers and associated equipment by 2022. The HIMARS vehicles will be produced ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo