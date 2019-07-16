Quantcast

Madison Marquette completes merger, names new CEO

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer July 16, 2019

Washington-based developer Madison Marquette completed its merger with The Roseview Group and named that firm's CEO to the same position at the combined companies. The company, which built the One Light Street tower in downtown Baltimore, has been merging with firms in recent month to broaden the services it provides. It's still keeping the Madison Marquette ...

