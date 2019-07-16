Quantcast

Md. insurers say reinsurance program has stabilized market

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer July 16, 2019

A reinsurance program introduced last year has stabilized Maryland’s individual health insurance market, leading to smaller rate changes than otherwise would have been expected, insurers said at a public hearing Tuesday. With the reinsurance program, insurance pools have become younger and healthier, allowing rates and plans to become stable, the insurers said. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and Kaiser ...

