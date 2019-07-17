Quantcast

Lawyers for judiciary defend ‘broadcast ban’ in motion to dismiss lawsuit

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 17, 2019

Judges and court employees are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a law that prohibits sharing audio or video of criminal court proceedings. The "broadcast ban" has been on the books since 1981 and prevents individuals from broadcasting recordings of criminal cases even if they were lawfully obtained from the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo