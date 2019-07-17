Quantcast

Maryland Humanities accepting board nominations

By: Daily Record Staff July 17, 2019

Maryland Humanities is seeking nominations for new members to join its volunteer board of directors. Nominees should have a passion for the humanities as well as a deep commitment to itsw mission of engaging Marylanders in lifelong learning in the humanities, inspiring the open exchange of ideas and enriching Maryland communities. Both self-nominations and those of others ...

