Quantcast

Police, Baltimore man each blamed for security guard’s death

By: Associated Press July 17, 2019

The fourth trial of a man accused killing a Baltimore security guard has started, and the defense's main argument points a finger at the city's troubled police department.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo