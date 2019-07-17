Quantcast

Md. startup funding rebounds after poor first-quarter showing

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer July 17, 2019

Maryland companies funded by venture capital raised $226 million during the year’s second quarter, rebounding strongly from a first quarter that was the state’s worst in two years. The quarter, boosted by several large deals, also saw an increase in the number of deals and was especially one of the best quarters for seed-stage transactions in years, ...

