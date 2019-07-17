PBRC honors Lawyers at Pro Bono Service Awards

Hundreds of Maryland State Bar Association members honored lawyers, firms and judges who have provided exemplary pro bono service in Maryland at the 2019 Maryland Pro Bono Service Awards June 15 in Ocean City during the MSBA’s annual business meeting, presented by the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland.

Award recipients included solo practitioner José Z. Canto (Judge Robert M. Bell Award), Howard R. Majev, a partner at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP (Distinguished Pro Bono Volunteer Award), solo practitioner Andrea Ross (Lee A. Caplan Award), Thomas K. Prevas, a partner at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP (Young Lawyers Section Alex Fee Memorial Award), Mulinazzi Law Office (Law Firm Pro Bono Award), Exelon Corp. (Government or Corporate Legal Department Award), U.S. Immigration Judges Lisa Dornell and Denise N. Slavin (Member of the Judiciary Award),

The awards were presented by Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera and Sharon E. Goldsmith, executive director of the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland. Nominations for the Maryland Pro Bono Service Awards are collected each spring by the PBRC, the pro bono arm of the MSBA.

