PBRC honors Lawyers at Pro Bono Service Awards

Award recipients gather for a group photo at the 2019 Maryland Pro Bono Service Awards. Back row, from left: Howard R. Majev, partner at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP; Thomas K. Prevas, partner at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP; the Hon. John Gossart, a retired U.S. immigration judge; Paul D. Ackerman, associate general counsel at Exelon Corporation; José Z. Canto, solo practitioner; and Thomas E. Mulinazzi of Mulinazzi Law Office. Front row, from left: Sharon E. Goldsmith, executive director of the Pro Bono Resource Center; Michelle Dauksha, Shannon L. Kowitz, Kim E. Stepanuk, and Sandra M. Holt, all members of the Mulinazzi Law Office; and Andrea Ross, solo practitioner. (Photo by Coos Hamburger/Focophoto)
Howard R. Majev, center, partner at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP, accepts the Distinguished Pro Bono Volunteer Award, joined by Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera, left, and Pro Bono Resource Center Executive Director Sharon E. Goldsmith. (Photo by Coos Hamburger/Focophoto)
Retired U.S. Immigration Judge John Gossart, center, accepts the Member of the Judiciary Award on behalf of Judges Lisa Dornell and Denise N. Slavin at the 2019 Maryland Pro Bono Service Awards. The award was presented by Mary Ellen Barbera, left, Chief Judge of the Maryland Court of Appeals, and Pro Bono Resource Center Executive Director Sharon E. Goldsmith. (Photo by Coos Hamburger/Focophoto)
Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera, left, and PBRC Executive Director Sharon E. Goldsmith greet one another at the presentation of Maryland Pro Bono Service Awards. (Photo by Coos Hamburger/Focophoto)
Following the Maryland Pro Bono Service Awards, at the MSBA Annual Business Meeting, new MSBA officers are sworn in. From left: Secretary: Del. Erek Barron, D-Prince George’s and a partner at Whiteford Taylor; Treasurer: M. Natalie McSherry, a principal at Kramon & Graham; President-elect: the Hon. Mark Franklin Scurti, associate judge in the District Court of Maryland in Baltimore city; President: Dana O. Williams, a partner at Heisler, Williams & Lazzaro LLC. (Photo by Coos Hamburger/Focophoto)
The Law Firm Pro Bono Award is presented to Mulinazzi Law Office at the 2019 Maryland Pro Bono Service Awards. Accepting the award were, center, Sandra M. Holt, Michelle Dauksha, Kim E. Stepanuk, Shannon L. Kowitz, and Thomas E. Mulinazzi. Joining them for the presentation were Mary Ellen Barbera, far left, Chief Judge of the Maryland Court of Appeals; and Sharon E. Goldsmith, executive director of the Pro Bono Resource Center. (Photo by Diana Macaraeg)
Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera delivers her State of the Judiciary address and recognizes the Pro Bono Resource Center for all of its work on behalf of the legal profession and those in need. (Photo by Diana Macaraeg)
Past presidents of the Maryland State Bar Association are invited to stand and be recognized during the MSBA’s annual business meeting. (Photo by Diana Macaraeg)
Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera enjoys the repartee at the Maryland State Bar Association’s annual business meeting while Maryland Pro Bono Award recipient Thomas K. Prevas and Pro Bono Resource Center Executive Director Sharon E. Goldsmith look on. (Photo by Diana Macaraeg)
Former Maryland State Bar Association president Keith Truffer and newly elected president Dana O. Williams, a partner at Heisler, Williams & Lazzaro LLC, embrace as leadership passes from one to the other. (Photo by Diana Macaraeg)
Solo practitioner Andrea Ross, center, received the Lee A. Caplan Award at the 2019 Maryland Pro Bono Service Awards. Ross was joined by her father-in-law, Queen Anne’s County Administrative Judge Thomas G. Ross, and Sandy Brown, the executive director of Mid-Shore Pro Bono. (Photo by Coos Hamburger/Focophoto)
Newly elected Maryland State Bar Association president Dana O. Williams, a partner at Heisler, Williams & Lazzaro LLC, addresses the Maryland State Bar Association during its annual business meeting. (Photo by Coos Hamburger/Focophoto)
Hundreds of Maryland State Bar Association members honored lawyers, firms and judges who have provided exemplary pro bono service in Maryland at the 2019 Maryland Pro Bono Service Awards June 15 in Ocean City during the MSBA’s annual business meeting, presented by the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland.
Award recipients included solo practitioner José Z. Canto (Judge Robert M. Bell Award), Howard R. Majev, a partner at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP (Distinguished Pro Bono Volunteer Award), solo practitioner Andrea Ross (Lee A. Caplan Award), Thomas K. Prevas, a partner at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP (Young Lawyers Section Alex Fee Memorial Award), Mulinazzi Law Office (Law Firm Pro Bono Award), Exelon Corp. (Government or Corporate Legal Department Award), U.S. Immigration Judges Lisa Dornell and Denise N. Slavin (Member of the Judiciary Award),
The awards were presented by Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera and Sharon E. Goldsmith, executive director of the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland. Nominations for the Maryland Pro Bono Service Awards are collected each spring by the PBRC, the pro bono arm of the MSBA.
