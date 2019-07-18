Quantcast

Former client accused of stabbing lawyer in the back

By: Associated Press July 18, 2019

A Delaware public defender's former client has been accused of stabbing the lawyer in the back.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo