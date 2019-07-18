Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: Peace Cross decision overlooks today’s reality

By: Editorial Advisory Board July 18, 2019

In American Legion v. American Humanist Association, the Supreme Court of the United States reversed the 4th Circuit’s decision that the Bladensburg Peace Cross, a 40-foot-high granite cross in the median of a divided highway in Prince George’s County, violated the First Amendment’s Establishment of Religion Clause. The Supreme Court’s June 20, 2019, decision reaches ...

