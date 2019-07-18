Quantcast

Deemed dangerous, Epstein denied bail in sex abuse case

By: Associated Press July 18, 2019

A judge denied bail for jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges Thursday, saying he poses a danger to the public and might use his "great wealth and vast resources" to flee the country.

