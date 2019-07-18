Quantcast

$3.2M award, cut costs may not save Baltimore Symphony

By: Associated Press July 18, 2019

An audit says a possible infusion of $3.2 million in state funds and savings from a shortened season may not be enough to save the cash-strapped Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

