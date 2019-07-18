Quantcast

Md. hospitals, city work to keep cool during heat wave

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer July 18, 2019

The heat wave smothering the region this week also represents a challenge for the state’s hospitals as they work within Maryland's unique hospital payment system. Maryland hospitals receive a global budget from the state’s Health Services Cost Review Commission and are encouraged to find ways to help people before they are forced to visit the hospital, ...

