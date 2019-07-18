Quantcast

TAVONE ANTONE MARTIN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 18, 2019

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Second-degree murder After a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Carroll County, Tavone Antone Martin, appellant, was found guilty of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. He was sentenced to 30 years, with all but 20 years suspended, ...

