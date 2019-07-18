Quantcast

Toys R Us is back – but you won’t recognize their new stores

By: The Washington Post Abha Bhattarai July 18, 2019

A year after shutting all its U.S. stores, Toys R Us is making a comeback. The international chain, which filed for bankruptcy in 2017, is opening two mall stores this holiday season and bringing back its website. But don't expect the Toys R Us you're used to. For one, the new locations -- at the Galleria in ...

