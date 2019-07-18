Quantcast

TRAVIS WESLEY FOSTER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 18, 2019

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Second-degree sexual offense Appellant, Travis Wesley Foster, was indicted in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, Maryland, and charged with sexual abuse of a minor and other related counts. Following a jury trial, he was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor, second degree sexual offense, and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo