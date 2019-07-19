Quantcast

4th Circuit: Officers can’t be sued for failing to execute arrest warrant

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 19, 2019

Baltimore police officers cannot be sued under U.S. civil rights law for their alleged failure to timely execute an arrest warrant for a man who later stabbed his pregnant wife to death in front of a city courthouse where she had just gotten a protective order against him, a divided federal appeals court has ruled. In ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo