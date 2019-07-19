Angela Wilson | DCHS

Angela Wilson was named vice president of public relations and marketing at Doctors Community Health System (DCHS).

Wilson will lead DCHS’ public relations and marketing department and also serves as the chief of staff to its president. She joined this system in 2012.

Wilson has more than 20 years of experience developing, implementing and measuring strategic initiatives using marketing, communications, digital and branding tactics. Prior to joining DCHS, she held multiple progressive roles within the MedStar Health system.

She served as the director of marketing at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. At MedStar Washington Hospital Center, some of her roles were marketing specialist, senior marketing specialist and marketing manager. During her career, Wilson and other team members have won more than 100 marketing and communications awards.

In addition to earning a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of the District of Columbia and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Maryland University College, she is an accredited business communicator as designated by the International Association of Business Communicators. She also has a professional accreditation in Google Ads.

