Baltimore works on fix for home construction tax credit

By: Christine Tobar July 19, 2019

Baltimore homebuyers may be getting a second chance at taking advantage of a tax credit designed to boost newly constructed or renovated homes. After discovering that the 23-year tax credit expired on June 30, city leaders have been working to reinstate it. State legislators were notified of the expiration of the newly constructed dwelling tax credit ...

