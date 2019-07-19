Quantcast

Development around transit lines could grow

By: Special to The Daily Record Stephen Berberich July 19, 2019

Dorsey MARC station and Reisterstown Plaza Transit Station are the next transit-oriented development (TOD) projects in focus for the Maryland Department of Transportation. The agency is also exploring the Odenton MARC station and considering TOD near Bowie State University, said MDOT’s Nimisha Sharma.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo