Lisa Hayes | PNC Wealth Management

Lisa Hayes, a senior vice president and senior wealth strategist at PNC Wealth Management, was named president of the board of directors with Executive Alliance, a statewide not-for-profit organization that promotes the advancement of women in professional and executive roles.

Hayes has more than 30 years of professional experience in the wealth management and estate and tax law industries. She works with a team of specialists in investment management, trust and banking services to provide strategic advice on complex estate and wealth strategy issues.

Executive Alliance supports women seeking to join corporate boards and educates the public on the benefits of having women in decision-making positions. Members also serve as role models and mentors to women seeking to advance their careers.

