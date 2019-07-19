Nat’e Guyton | UMMC

Dr. Nat’e Guyton, RN, MSN, NE-BC, CPHIMS, has been named vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) Midtown Campus.

She came to UMMC Midtown from Spok Inc., a health care communications company headquartered in Springfield, Virginia where she served as chief nursing officer for three years. She has 20 years’ experience in health care, having held leadership positions at Trinity Health-Mercy Health System, Mercy Suburban Hospital and Temple University Hospital in Pennsylvania, and St. Francis Hospital in Delaware.

Guyton holds bachelor’s and master of science degrees in nursing from Widener University, a post master’s certificate in health care administration from Villanova University, a post master’s certificate in health care informatics from Drexel University and a doctorate in management with a concentration in organization development from the University of Phoenix.

