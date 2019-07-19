Quantcast

Remaining Md. counties sound off on plans to sue opioid companies

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 19, 2019

Most counties in Maryland, along with more than 20 cities and towns in the state, have filed suit against opioid companies in the last 18 months in an attempt to recoup the costs of fighting the drug epidemic still ravaging their communities.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo