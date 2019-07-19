Paul Grenaldo | DCHS

Paul Grenaldo was named president of Doctors Community Health System (DCHS).

Grenaldo had served as the executive vice president and chief operating officer at DCHS since 2010.

With more than 35 years of leadership experience in the health care industry, his areas of concentration have included system operations, business development, strategic planning, population health, stakeholder relations, talent development and marketing.

Prior to joining DCHS, he served at Providence Hospital in various senior roles: director of ambulatory services, assistant vice president of medical affairs, vice president of marketing and business development and executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Grenaldo is a board member of the Catholic Charities of Prince George’s County’s Task Force and a co-chair of the Prince George’s Healthcare Action Coalition. Also, he was honored in 2018 with both a Service and Volunteerism Award from Maryland’s governor and a Proclamation of Service from the Prince George’s County Council.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. At the University of Miami, he earned a master’s degree in business administration and certification in health care administration followed with the completion of his administrative residency at Providence Hospital.

