Amid rising home prices, Talbot County tackles affordability issues

By: Samantha J. Subin July 21, 2019

Growing up, Wayne Bridges easily found peers to play with in the small coastal town of St. Michaels, nestled along Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Now, his high school-age son travels a few miles to hangout with friends as more families move outside the township because of rising home prices. “It’s tough for a working family to afford to ...

