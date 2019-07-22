Quantcast

Activists warn that Maryland’s affordable housing crisis is only worsening

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer July 22, 2019

Providing sufficient affordable housing in the Baltimore region amid rising home prices is reaching a crisis state, activists are warning. Roughly 70,000 lower-income renter households in the region need affordable units, according to Baltimore Metropolitan Council research released in late 2014. Steady increases in the cost of buying homes combined with such factors as the complex ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo