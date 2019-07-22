ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE

Downtown Baltimore AV law firm seeks associate with 3-6 years’ experience. Firm practice encompasses wide range of areas including civil litigation, business litigation, transactional work, maritime law, trademark, estates and trusts, and various other areas.

Ideal candidate has experience in District and Circuit Courts around Maryland and in Federal Court. Candidate must have excellent writing skills, research skills, and organizational abilities suitable to a fast-paced environment. Firm provides a collegial and supportive atmosphere with dedication to mentorship and growth opportunities.

Applicants must provide resume, references and salary requirements. Submissions via email in confidence to MBKing@GW-Law.com

