Columbia’s Vohra Wound Care wins $87,500 Md. health department grant

By: Daily Record Staff July 22, 2019

Columbia-based Vohra Wound Care was awarded an $85,700 Health Care Quality Account grant by the Maryland Department of Health Office of Health Care Quality, Vohra officials said Monday. The grant will improve the care of Maryland's nursing home residents by training nurses about prevention, assessment and management of wounds in the nursing home setting. The award is made possible through the ...

