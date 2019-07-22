Pulse Poll: Getting around Baltimore’s sinkhole

Major streets in downtown Baltimore have been closed since a July 8 water main break flooded the Howard Street Tunnel. On July 10, part of a light rail station on Howard Street was swallowed by a sinkhole. The repairs are now in their third week.

Stretches of Pratt and Howard streets have been closed as crews work to restore the roadways. The closure of Howard street means the straightest route on and off of I-395 is not an option and light rail service has been disrupted, with buses running between stations.

Drivers and transit riders have experienced delays because of the closures, especially during peak travel times.

This week’s pull question asks what you’re doing to cope with the road closures.

