Swimming pools the latest entry in the sharing industry

But some owners say liability issues, other concerns may keep them out of the water

By: Samantha J. Subin July 22, 2019

Maryland residents and travelers looking to escape the heat wave can cool off in a private pool equipped with toys, lounge chairs and other luxury amenities thanks to a new pool-sharing app. Swimply, a new pool rental service that launched its mobile app Friday, allows users to book private pools on an hourly basis for events, ...

