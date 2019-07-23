Quantcast

As apprenticeship programs grow, experts question their impact

By: Samantha J. Subin July 23, 2019

Governments and employers nationwide are creating apprenticeship programs to train workers for hard-to-fill positions amid a growing labor shortage. But some experts question whether the programs can live up to the lavish billing they're receiving from workforce advocates. This month, the Maryland Department of Labor approved three new apprenticeship programs for adults and 15 youth employers. The announcement ...

