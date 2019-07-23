Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: No NDA can stop participant from dropping a dime

By: Editorial Advisory Board July 23, 2019

Over the past few years, this board has opined on Baltimore City’s abuse of the settlement process in dealing with cases of alleged police misconduct. By entering into settlements that included nondisclosure agreement terms (NDA), and by rigorously enforcing the provision, the city kept from the public important information necessary to evaluate the effectiveness of civilian government oversight of the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo