As council weighs ‘gag order’ ban, city asks for rehearing on ruling

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 23, 2019

The day after two Baltimore City Council members introduced a bill to ban "gag orders" in police settlement agreements, the city's lawyer filed a petition to reverse an appellate opinion that found such orders unconstitutional. Council President Brandon M. Scott and Councilwoman Shannon Sneed announced an ordinance Monday evening that would prohibit the use of provisions limiting ...

