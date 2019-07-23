Quantcast

Md.’s New Energy Equity No. 6 on top solar developers list

By: Daily Record Staff July 23, 2019

Annapolis-based New Energy Equity was ranked as the sixth largest developer in Solar Power World's release Tuesday of its Top Solar Contractors list, recognizing hundreds of solar contractors and developers across the United States. NEE was also identified as the fourth largest commercial solar contractor nationwide. In 2018, the company installed just under 60,000 kW of projects. Founded in 2013, NEE ...

