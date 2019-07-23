Quantcast

Longtime Mueller aide will appear with him at hearing

By: Associated Press Mary Clare Jalonick, Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo July 23, 2019

Former Trump-Russia special counsel Robert Mueller's longtime associate, Aaron Zebley, will appear alongside him and serve as his lawyer as Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

