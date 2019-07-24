ADVERTISEMENT

ENTRY LEVEL ASSOCIATE

Southern Maryland personal injury and workers’ compensation law firm is looking for an organized, highly motivated entry level associate. Candidates with Maryland bar or awaiting Maryland bar results may apply. This attorney position will assist the lead attorney in litigating circuit court personal injury and workers’ compensation appeals, litigate district court and workers’ compensation hearings on behalf of the firm and will help in legal research and writing for various issues that arise.

Please send cover letter, resume and writing sample to

reference Box # 2631 in the subject line

