Jury awards $2.3 million to man in Baltimore lead paint case

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 24, 2019

A Baltimore jury awarded $2.3 million to a man who has permanent brain damage due to exposure to lead paint as a child. DeShawn Fisher, who lived from his birth in 1993 to 1995 in a home on Baltimore's Montpelier Street that contained lead paint, was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and had behavioral problems ...

