Fort Washington Medical Center to join Adventist HealthCare

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer July 24, 2019

Fort Washington Medical Center Wednesday signed a definitive agreement to join Gaithersburg-based Adventist HealthCare. As part of acquiring the Prince George's County hospital, Adventist will invest $35 million in the facility over the next five years. The deal is expected to be completed this fall, pending regulatory review. Just south of National Harbor, Fort Washington Medical Center is ...

