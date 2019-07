ADVERTISEMENT

HEALTH INSURANCE

SUBROGATION

ANALYST



Law Firm seeks detail oriented individual for Health Insurance Subrogation Analyst position. Fast paced environment. Knowledge of personal injury and/or workers compensation a plus.

Please email resume with salary requirements to

Full-time position available immediately.

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.