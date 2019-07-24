Quantcast

Judge temporarily blocks new Arkansas anti-abortion laws

By: Associated Press Andrew DeMillo July 24, 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A federal judge blocked three new abortion restrictions in Arkansas minutes before they were set to take effect Wednesday, including a measure that opponents say would likely force the state's only surgical abortion clinic to close. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker granted a 14-day temporary restraining order shortly before midnight Tuesday. The ...

