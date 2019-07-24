Quantcast

Law Digest — Maryland Court of Special Appeals — July 26, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 24, 2019

Maryland Court of Special Appeals Civil Procedure; Absolute immunity: Members and staff of the State Board of Physicians were entitled to absolute immunity in an action brought under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 to recover damages resulting from their participation in the adjudicative function of issuing a cease-and-desist order against the plaintiff, a medical doctor alleged to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo