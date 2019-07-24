Quantcast

Delays ahead on westbound Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor July 24, 2019

The Maryland Transportation Authority says motorists can expect major delays on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge thanks to a $27 million deck rehabilitation project on the westbound span. The authority says in a news release that long-term right lane closures will occur from Oct. 1 through April 16, 2020, but will be lifted temporarily during the Thanksgiving ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo